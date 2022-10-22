US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF opened at $100.99 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.