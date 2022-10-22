Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 50 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 36,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $238,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

Albemarle Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $270.01 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $308.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

