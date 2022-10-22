Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $155.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

