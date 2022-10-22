Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

NYSE:DFS opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

