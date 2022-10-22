Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

