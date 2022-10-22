DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $55.58 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

