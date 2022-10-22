Xponance Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Generac by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 186,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Generac by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.04. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.95 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Generac from $365.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.08.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

