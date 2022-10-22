NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NEE stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

