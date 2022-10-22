Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $84.87 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

