Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 406 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 796.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after buying an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Clorox by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $136.25 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

