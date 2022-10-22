Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 89 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 404.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.85.

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $537.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $582.32 and a 200 day moving average of $585.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

