Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 172,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 57.1% in the second quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 17.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,258,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $128,467,000 after acquiring an additional 111,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $102.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The firm has a market cap of $186.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.