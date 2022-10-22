Clear Street Markets LLC Buys New Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Q2 by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after purchasing an additional 623,364 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Q2 by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

