Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $104.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $95.76 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.60.

