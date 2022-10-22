Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 361 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

