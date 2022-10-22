Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 70,299.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,453,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,626 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.