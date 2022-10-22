Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 274 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 409.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $225.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 726.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

