Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Diana Shipping by 187.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $563,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $558,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 67.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 154,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 62,310 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Price Performance

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. Diana Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 44.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.38%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.