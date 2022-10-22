Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 470 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 634.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.28. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.23 and a 12 month high of $161.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

