Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 53 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Booking by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Booking by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,822.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,843.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,969.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,512.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.