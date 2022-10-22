American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.63 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

