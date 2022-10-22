Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 406.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Price Performance
NYSE CARR opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.77.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Further Reading
