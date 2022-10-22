Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.43.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

