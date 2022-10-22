ERn Financial LLC Acquires 828 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,264,000 after purchasing an additional 340,809 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average of $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

