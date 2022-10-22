Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 993.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,039.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 873.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $3,862,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.