Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

General Electric Stock Up 4.1 %

GE stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

