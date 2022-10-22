Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after buying an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

