Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $834,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,475,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.21 per share, for a total transaction of $260,511,578.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,383,262.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.