Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,132 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.5 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.