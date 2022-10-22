American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $140.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

