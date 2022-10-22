Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 559 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $239.37 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

