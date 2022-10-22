Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 126,368 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 421.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,368 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fortinet by 403.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,820 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 393.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 111,936 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $79,750,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

