The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $275.53 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.65. The company has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

