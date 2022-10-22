Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.91.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $175.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

