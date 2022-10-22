Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chapman Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 5.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $530,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.2% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 73,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 6.7% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

Visa Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE V opened at $190.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.52. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $359.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

