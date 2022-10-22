Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16,578.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $190.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $359.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.52.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

