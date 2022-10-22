Lincoln National Corp Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 173.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,792 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.74.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

