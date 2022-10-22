MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $98,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $493.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.14.

SIVB opened at $230.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $228.52 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.95 and its 200-day moving average is $423.93.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

