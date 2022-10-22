Aldebaran Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $275.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

