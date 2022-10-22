Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 3.2% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 705,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 75.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 261,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 4.5 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

