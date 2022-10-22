Lincoln National Corp Sells 22,417 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,417 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 272,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 705,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 75.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 261,337 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

