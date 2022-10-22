Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,742,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,055,000 after purchasing an additional 624,303 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

