Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 1,301 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of V stock opened at $190.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day moving average of $202.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.89.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

