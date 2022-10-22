First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after purchasing an additional 577,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,060,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,200,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,581,000 after purchasing an additional 243,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $175.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.14.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

