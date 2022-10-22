Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,097,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.83.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

