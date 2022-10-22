Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on December 23rd

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $72.37 and a 52-week high of $126.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $473,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 65.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.