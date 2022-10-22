Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 63,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,478,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 140,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UNVR opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

