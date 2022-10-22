Comerica Bank Sells 631 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $10,444,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.46. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

