Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $522.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $525.35.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

