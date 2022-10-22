Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,739 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,220,000 after purchasing an additional 328,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,953,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.35.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.40, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

